SERVICES TODAY
Shane A. Wood, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Benjamin G. Elliott, 4 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES MONDAY
Nancy A. (Halt) Tooker, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES TUESDAY
Ronald R. Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Ed Smith, 4 p.m., Syracuse Fraternal Order of Eagles (Eagles Nest), Syracuse
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Theresa A. Copenhaver, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Sharon K. Yoder, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen