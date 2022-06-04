Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Shane A. Wood, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Benjamin G. Elliott, 4 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY

Nancy A. (Halt) Tooker, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES TUESDAY

Ronald R. Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ed Smith, 4 p.m., Syracuse Fraternal Order of Eagles (Eagles Nest), Syracuse

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Theresa A. Copenhaver, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Sharon K. Yoder, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

