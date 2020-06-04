FUNERAL SERVICES
SERVICES TODAY
Dean V. Fry, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 3711 W. 1100 North, Ligonier
SERVICES TUESDAY
Carol Rose, 10 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Kimberly King is news editor for The Goshen News.
LAGRANGE [mdash] Elmer C. Miller, 88, LaGrange, died at 11:50 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 2, 1931, in LaGrange County, to Clarence A. and Polly (Yoder) Miller. On March 5, 1953, in Shipshewana, he married Ida J. Yoder. She died Dec. 25, 1989. On May 26, 1…
LIGONIER [mdash] Dean V. Fry, 59, Ligonier, died at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 14, 1960, in LaGrange County, to Vern and Wilma (Eash) Fry. On May 18, 1982, in LaGrange County, he married Mary Ellen Bontrager. She survives. Survivors in addition …
NAPPANEE [mdash] Edna (Kuhns) Miller, 82, of 7800 N. 800 West, Nappanee, Indiana, died at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, of natural causes at Bremen Hospital. She was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Kosciusko County, to Levi J. and Elizabeth (Hershberger) Kuhns and lived her whole life in the Nappanee …
