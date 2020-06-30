SERVICES TODAY

Mahlon J. Beachy, 9:30 a.m., Elmer Beachy residence, 10560 W. 400 South, Millersburg

SERVICES THURSDAY

Jack D. Hart, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Anthony G. Hershberger, 8 p.m., Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY

Gladys M. Hochstedler, 9:30 a.m., Reuben Miller residence, 2855 N. 450 West, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY

Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 7

Dennis R. Smeltzer, 11 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES JULY 8

Doris M. Nafziger, 6:30 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 11

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 26

Jerry R. Hartsough, 1-4 p.m., Celebration of Life Cookout, V.F.W., Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

