SERVICES TODAY
Linda R. Chupp, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Lillian E. Slabach, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Wayne E. Loucks, 11 a.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen
Robert J. Kikkenga, 12 p.m., Bristol United Methodist Church, Bristol
Norma C. Sponseller, 12 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Donald Houser, 11 a.m., Sturgis Evangelical Church, Sturgis
Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen
Robert D. Chokey, 1:30 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Paul E. Gilman, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LaGrange
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Edgar J. Metzler, 1 p.m., Memorial Service on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9995275153
