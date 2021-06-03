Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Linda R. Chupp, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Lillian E. Slabach, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Wayne E. Loucks, 11 a.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

Robert J. Kikkenga, 12 p.m., Bristol United Methodist Church, Bristol

Norma C. Sponseller, 12 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Donald Houser, 11 a.m., Sturgis Evangelical Church, Sturgis

Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen

Robert D. Chokey, 1:30 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SUNDAY

Paul E. Gilman, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Edgar J. Metzler, 1 p.m., Memorial Service on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

