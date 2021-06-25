SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Rick A. Miller, 10:30 a.m., LaGrange First Church of God, LaGrange
Carl A. Deischer, Jr., 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
John T. Schrock, 11 a.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Richard D. Weaver, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen
Wanda M. Yoder, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Richard VanDiepenbos, 2 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Raymond Hochstetler, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY, JUNE 29
Thomas J. Rassi, Jr., 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3
Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.