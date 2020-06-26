SERVICES TODAY
Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.
Goldie L. Randolf-Hoover, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Baintertown Cemetery, New Paris
Elvin G. Hoover, 11 a.m., Graveside services, Wisler Mennonite Cemetery, Goshen
Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Rev. Jack E. DeVault, 1 p.m., Abundant Life Church, Goshen
Lucille Stephey, 4 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.
SERVICES MONDAY
Charles “Chuck” W. Wysong III, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Roger H. Stickel, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
Vivian J. Spurlock, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Norma L. Berkey, 2 p.m., Grace Brethren Church, Elkhart
SERVICES TUESDAY
Elizabeth Ritchhart, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 4
Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 11
Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 23
Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 26
Jerry R. Hartsough, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebration of Life Cookout, V.F.W., Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.