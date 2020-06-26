SERVICES TODAY

Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.

Goldie L. Randolf-Hoover, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Baintertown Cemetery, New Paris

Elvin G. Hoover, 11 a.m., Graveside services, Wisler Mennonite Cemetery, Goshen

Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Rev. Jack E. DeVault, 1 p.m., Abundant Life Church, Goshen

Lucille Stephey, 4 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.

SERVICES MONDAY

Charles “Chuck” W. Wysong III, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Roger H. Stickel, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Vivian J. Spurlock, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Norma L. Berkey, 2 p.m., Grace Brethren Church, Elkhart

SERVICES TUESDAY

Elizabeth Ritchhart, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 4

Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 11

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 26

Jerry R. Hartsough, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebration of Life Cookout, V.F.W., Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you