SERVICES TODAY

Richard W. Berkey, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Wayne L. Gongwer, 10 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

Roy Rolston, 2:30 p.m., Graveside services, Olive (East) Cemetery, Elkhart

Rick Darling, 5 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.

Goldie L. Randolf-Hoover, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Baintertown Cemetery, New Paris

Elvin G. Hoover, 11 a.m., Graveside services, Wisler Mennonite Cemetery, Goshen

Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Rev. Jack E. DeVault, 1 p.m., Abundant Life Church, Goshen

Lucille Stephey, 4 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.

SERVICES MONDAY 

Charles “Chuck” W. Wysong III, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Roger H. Stickel, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Vivian J. Spurlock, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Norma L. Berkey, 2 p.m., Grace Brethren Church, Elkhart

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Elizabeth Ritchhart, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 4

Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 11

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

