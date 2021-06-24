FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES Today

Lance J. Dell, 3 p.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Rodney “Joe” Speicher, 9:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Floyd L. Mast, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Ronald L. Stork, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Levi E. Kauffman, 2 p.m., Maple Grove Church, Topeka

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Rick A. Miller, 10:30 a.m., LaGrange First Church of God, LaGrange

John T. Schrock, 11 a.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Richard D. Weaver, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

Wanda M. Yoder, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Richard VanDiepenbos, 2 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES TUESDAY, JUNE 29

Thomas J. Rassi, Jr., 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3

Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

