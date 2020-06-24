SERVICES TODAY
Perry E. Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 11090 W. 100 S., Middlebury
Rex A. Miller, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Thomas E. Gray, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Richard W. Berkey, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Wayne L. Gongwer, 10 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
Roy Rolston, 2:30 p.m., graveside services, Olive (East) Cemetery, Elkhart
Rick Darling, 5 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Rev. Jack E. DeVault, 1 p.m., Abundant Life Church, Goshen
Goldie L. Randolf-Hoover, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Baintertown Cemetery, New Paris
Elvin G. Hoover, 11 a.m., graveside services, Wisler Mennonite Cemetery, Goshen
Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Lucille Stephey, 4 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.
Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.
SERVICES MONDAY
Charles “Chuck” W. Wysong III, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Roger H. Stickel, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 4
Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 11
Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 23
Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
