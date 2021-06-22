SERVICES THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Lance J. Dell, 3 p.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Rodney “Joe” Speicher, 9:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Floyd L. Mast, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen
Ronald L. Stork, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Levi E. Kauffman, 2 p.m., Maple Grove Church, Topeka
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Richard D. Yoder, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen
Wanda M. Yoder, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY, JUNE 29
Thomas J. Rassi, Jr., 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3
Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
