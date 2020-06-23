SERVICES TODAY

Marcia Lea Clouse, 2:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Rick Charles, 5 p.m., New Dew Drop Inn, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Perry E. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 11090 W. 100 S., Middlebury

Rex A. Miller, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Thomas E. Gray, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Richard W. Berkey, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Wayne L. Gongwer, 10 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

Roy Rolston, 2:30 p.m., Graveside services, Olive (East) Cemetery, Elkhart

Rick Darling, 5 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Rev. Jack E. DeVault, 1 p.m., Abundant Life Church, Goshen

Goldie L. Randolf-Hoover, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Baintertown Cemetery, New Paris

Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Lucille Stephey, 4 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.

Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.

SERVICES MONDAY 

Charles “Chuck” W. Wysong III, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES JULY 4

Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 11

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

