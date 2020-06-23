SERVICES TODAY
Marcia Lea Clouse, 2:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Rick Charles, 5 p.m., New Dew Drop Inn, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Perry E. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 11090 W. 100 S., Middlebury
Rex A. Miller, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Thomas E. Gray, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Richard W. Berkey, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Wayne L. Gongwer, 10 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
Roy Rolston, 2:30 p.m., Graveside services, Olive (East) Cemetery, Elkhart
Rick Darling, 5 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Rev. Jack E. DeVault, 1 p.m., Abundant Life Church, Goshen
Goldie L. Randolf-Hoover, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Baintertown Cemetery, New Paris
Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Lucille Stephey, 4 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.
Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.
SERVICES MONDAY
Charles “Chuck” W. Wysong III, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES JULY 4
Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 11
Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 23
Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
