FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Pheanis A. Wickey, 9:30 a.m., Dennis Hochstetler Building, Bremen

Carter Daniel Lehman, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Amanda B. Burkholder, 9:30 a.m., Richland Center Old Order Mennonite Church, Rochester

Dr. Wayne J. Gerber, 11 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

Mary A. Krugh, 11 a.m., Lima United Methodist Church, Shipshewana

Richard L. Yoder, 11 a.m., Elkhart Valley Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY

Judith K. Bollenbacher, 10:30 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

Daniel L. Hertzler, 10:30 a.m., Scottdale Mennonite Church, Scottdale, PA

Elaine I. Anderson, 1 p.m., Celebration of Life at The Life Center, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Randall D. Ashby, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 1

Edith D. Shanholt, 1 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 3

Wendell Clouse, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 9

Charles R. Miller, 1 p.m., LaGrange American Legion Post #215, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 15

Byrdalene K. Horst, 11:30 a.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 24

Mary E. Weaver, 11 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart

