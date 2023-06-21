FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Elnora Miller, 10 a.m., Woodlawn Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Pheanis A. Wickey, 9:30 a.m., Dennis Hochstetler Building, Bremen

Carter Daniel Lehman, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

