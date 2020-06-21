funeral services

SERVICES MONDAY

Elva J. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Leroy Eash residence, 11555 N. 500 West, Ligonier

JoAnn D. Fisher, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Robert L. Kurzhal, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Paul E. Schmucker, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Dale R. Culp, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Esther A. Kauffman, 10:15 a.m., Clinton Brick Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Marcia Lea Clouse, 2:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY

Thomas E. Gray, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Richard W. Berkey, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY

Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.

Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.

