SERVICES MONDAY
Elva J. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Leroy Eash residence, 11555 N. 500 West, Ligonier
JoAnn D. Fisher, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Robert L. Kurzhal, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Paul E. Schmucker, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Dale R. Culp, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Esther A. Kauffman, 10:15 a.m., Clinton Brick Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Marcia Lea Clouse, 2:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES THURSDAY
Thomas E. Gray, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Richard W. Berkey, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.
Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.
