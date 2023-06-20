Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Lavern Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Lehman residence, 12869 C.R. 26, Middlebury

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Elnora Miller, 10 a.m., Woodlawn Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Carter Daniel Lehman, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY

Elaine I. Anderson, 1 p.m., Celebration of Life at The Life Center, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 1

Edith D. Shanholt, 1 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 3

Wendell Clouse, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 9

Charles R. Miller, 1 p.m., LaGrange American Legion Post #215, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 15

Byrdalene K. Horst, 11:30 a.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen

