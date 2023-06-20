SERVICES TODAY
Lavern Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Lehman residence, 12869 C.R. 26, Middlebury
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Elnora Miller, 10 a.m., Woodlawn Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Carter Daniel Lehman, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Elaine I. Anderson, 1 p.m., Celebration of Life at The Life Center, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 1
Edith D. Shanholt, 1 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Elkhart
SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 3
Wendell Clouse, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 9
Charles R. Miller, 1 p.m., LaGrange American Legion Post #215, LaGrange
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 15
Byrdalene K. Horst, 11:30 a.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen