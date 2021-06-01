FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES THURSDAY

Linda R. Chupp, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Lillian E. Slabach, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Wayne E. Loucks, 11 a.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

Norma C. Sponseller, 12 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Donald Houser, 11 a.m., Sturgis Evangelical Church, Sturgis

Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Paul E. Gilman, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUN 12

Edgar J. Metzler, 1 p.m., Memorial Service on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

