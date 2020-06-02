SERVICES THURSDAY
Melissa L. Roberts, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JUNE 27
Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.
Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 2, 2020 @ 10:15 pm
NAPPANEE [mdash] Edna (Kuhns) Miller, 82, of 7800 N. 800 West, Nappanee, Indiana, died at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, of natural causes at Bremen Hospital. She was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Kosciusko County, to Levi J. and Elizabeth (Hershberger) Kuhns and lived her whole life in the Nappanee …
