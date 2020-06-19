SERVICES TODAY

Donald A. Carlson, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

John T. Kleptz, 11 a.m., graveside, Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

Clair S. Hoover, noon, Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Lovina A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Delbert Miller residence, 1625 W. 550 S., Wolcottville

SERVICES MONDAY

JoAnn D. Fisher, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Robert L. Kurzhal, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Thomas E. Gray, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JUNE 27

Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.

Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.

SERVICES JULY 4

Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 11

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

