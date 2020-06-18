SERVICES TODAY
Oba M. Borkholder, 9:30 a.m., Burkholder family home, 24731 Spring Creek Road, Mendon, Michigan
Freeman L. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 11561 CR 16, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Donald A. Carlson, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
John T. Kleptz, 11 a.m., graveside, Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen
Clair S. Hoover, noon, Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Lovina A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Delbert Miller residence, 1625 W. 550 S., Wolcottville
SERVICES MONDAY
JoAnn D. Fisher, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Robert L. Kurzhal, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JUNE 25
Thomas E. Gray, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JUNE 27
Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.
Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Mary M. Hastings, 10 a.m., Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia, or on Zoom (see obituary for link). A service in Goshen will be at a later date.
SERVICES JULY 4
Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 11
Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 23
Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
