FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

LaVonne J. Yoder, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Jolene E. Bollinger, 1 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Elaine I. Anderson, 1 p.m., Celebration of Life at The Life Center, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 1

Edith D. Shanholt, 1 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 3

Wendell Clouse, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 9

Charles R. Miller, 1 p.m., LaGrange American Legion Post #215, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 15

Byrdalene K. Horst, 11:30 a.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen

