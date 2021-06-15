FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Andre Veenstra, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Stephen L. Ewing, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Robert W. Ottman, Sr., 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Inez O. Culp, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Donald L. Stacker, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Sara E. Yoder VonGunten, 1 p.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3

Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you