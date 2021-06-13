MONDAY, JUNE 14
Nola Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John The Evangelist Church, Goshen
Jack Rigsby, 5 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
Andre Veenstra, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Sara E. Yoder VonGunten, 1 p.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
