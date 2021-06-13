Funeral services

MONDAY, JUNE 14

Nola Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John The Evangelist Church, Goshen

Jack Rigsby, 5 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Andre Veenstra, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Sara E. Yoder VonGunten, 1 p.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you