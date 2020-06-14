SERVICES TUESDAY

Elmer Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., Merlin Yoder residence, 25115 C.R. 54, Nappanee

Alvin Miller, 9:30 a.m., 5125 S. 1050 W., Millersburg

SERVICES SATURDAY

Kevin Wagner, 1-5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JUNE 27

Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.

Aaron Michael Drolet, noon to 3 p.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens

SERVICES JULY 11

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

