SERVICE TODAY

Harley H. Fry, 9:30 a.m., Wayne Fry residence, 4365 W. 700 South, Topeka

Leroy P. Helman, 1 p.m., graveside, New Paris Cemetery, New Paris

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Elizabeth D. Vaughn, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Peggy J. Skirvin, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY 

D. Dale Walter, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JUNE 27

Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.

SERVICES JULY 11

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

