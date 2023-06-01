SERVICES THURSDAY
Martha Thompson, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
Audrey Berkey, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Nancy Vander Reyden, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Pamela Kay Miller, 7 p.m. Cruz Family Funeral Home, Osceola
SERVICES SATURDAY
Paul H. Stull, 10 a.m., Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Goshen
Sylvia M. Miller, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Harold L. “Hal” Peck, 3 p.m., St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, Aiken, South Carolina
Logan C. Pharis, 3 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Richard A. Chupp, 10:30 a.m., Brown Cemetery, Millersburg followed by Celebration of Life at Cook Station Park, Millersburg
Charles E. Shenk, 3 p.m., Meeting Room at Waterford Crossing, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary K. Mishler, 10 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
William B. Bigler II, 11 a.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES JUNE 10
Nancy L. Leiter, 11 a.m., Christian Church of Monrovia, Monrovia, Indiana
Dennis Miller, 2 p.m., Maxwelton Golf Course Clubhouse, Syracuse
Celesta M. Bontrager Miller, 2:30 p.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart