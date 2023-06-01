Funeral Services

SERVICES THURSDAY

Martha Thompson, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

Audrey Berkey, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Nancy Vander Reyden, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Pamela Kay Miller, 7 p.m. Cruz Family Funeral Home, Osceola

SERVICES SATURDAY

Paul H. Stull, 10 a.m., Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Goshen

Sylvia M. Miller, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Harold L. “Hal” Peck, 3 p.m., St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, Aiken, South Carolina

Logan C. Pharis, 3 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Richard A. Chupp, 10:30 a.m., Brown Cemetery, Millersburg followed by Celebration of Life at Cook Station Park, Millersburg

Charles E. Shenk, 3 p.m., Meeting Room at Waterford Crossing, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Mary K. Mishler, 10 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

William B. Bigler II, 11 a.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES JUNE 10

Nancy L. Leiter, 11 a.m., Christian Church of Monrovia, Monrovia, Indiana

Dennis Miller, 2 p.m., Maxwelton Golf Course Clubhouse, Syracuse

Celesta M. Bontrager Miller, 2:30 p.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you