FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES Today

Suzann A. Bontrager, 8:30 a.m., Lonnie Bontrager residence, 59014 Rambadt Rd., Centreville, Michigan

Ruth M. Yoder, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher Funeral Home, Nappanee

Barbara J. Hatten, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Daniel F. Chupp, 7 p.m., First Church of God, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 9

Mary M. Moore, 11 a.m., Fruip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 10

Barbara Royer, 10 a.m., United Christian School, Nappanee

James Gall, 1 p.m., Hepton Union Church, Nappanee

Adele M. Reichert, 2 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen

Roman E. Hershberger, 4 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

James E. Beck, 6 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 12

Dorothy Rassi, 12 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Helen Murray Free, 4 p.m., Wellfield Botanical Gardens, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 25

Willard & Maxine Yoder, Emma Church, Topeka

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

