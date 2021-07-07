SERVICES Today
Suzann A. Bontrager, 8:30 a.m., Lonnie Bontrager residence, 59014 Rambadt Rd., Centreville, Michigan
Ruth M. Yoder, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher Funeral Home, Nappanee
Barbara J. Hatten, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Daniel F. Chupp, 7 p.m., First Church of God, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 9
Mary M. Moore, 11 a.m., Fruip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 10
Barbara Royer, 10 a.m., United Christian School, Nappanee
James Gall, 1 p.m., Hepton Union Church, Nappanee
Adele M. Reichert, 2 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen
Roman E. Hershberger, 4 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
James E. Beck, 6 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 12
Dorothy Rassi, 12 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
Helen Murray Free, 4 p.m., Wellfield Botanical Gardens, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 25
Willard & Maxine Yoder, Emma Church, Topeka
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
