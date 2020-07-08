SERVICES FRIDAY

Cheryl Miller, 10 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Rosetta Mast, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Gloria J. Clark, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Randy D. Wilson, 11 a.m., graveside, Sugar Grove Cemetery, Goshen

Florence B. “Beverly” Borkholder, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Douglas R. Plodowski, 2 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Audrey Whitlock, 3:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Ronald L. Bailey, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., River Oaks Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 26

Jerry R. Hartsough, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebration of Life Cookout, V.F.W., Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you