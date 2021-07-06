FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

Gary W. Schrock, 2:15 p.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY, JULY 8

Suzann A. Bontrager, 8:30 a.m., Lonnie Bontrager residence, 59014 Rambadt Rd., Centreville, MI

Ruth M. Yoder, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher Funeral Home, Nappanee

Barbara J. Hatten, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Daniel F. Chupp, 7 p.m., First Church of God, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 9

Mary M. Moore, 11 a.m., Fruip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 10

James E. Beck, 6 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 12

Helen Murray Free, 4 p.m., Wellfield Botanical Gardens, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

