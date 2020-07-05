SERVICES TUESDAY

Dennis R. Smeltzer, 11 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

Donna M. Olston, 11 a.m., Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, Greenfield, Indiana

Ira Martin, 9:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Old Order Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Doris M. Nafziger, 6:30 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen

Dana Martin, 10 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES FRIDAY

Cheryl Miller, 10 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Rosetta Mast, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Audrey Whitlock, 3:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 26

Jerry R. Hartsough, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebration of Life Cookout, V.F.W., Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

