FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Mary E. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 955 Baltimore Avenue, Nappanee

Ervin L. Raber, 10:00 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Christopher R. Leinbach, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel, Nappanee

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Jonathan R. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY

Paula F. Stoltzfus, 2 p.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY

Emma Mullet, 10:30 a.m., Yoder Culp

Ruth Clouse, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Farah Crase, 7 p.m., Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon

SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Thomas A. Miller, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, AUG. 20

Gardner “Ryan” Smith, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

