SERVICES TODAY
Mary E. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 955 Baltimore Avenue, Nappanee
Ervin L. Raber, 10:00 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
Christopher R. Leinbach, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel, Nappanee
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Jonathan R. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY
Paula F. Stoltzfus, 2 p.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Emma Mullet, 10:30 a.m., Yoder Culp
Ruth Clouse, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Farah Crase, 7 p.m., Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon
SERVICES SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Thomas A. Miller, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Gardner “Ryan” Smith, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen