Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Agnes Schertz, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Gladys J. Hershberger, 3:30 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Lydia M. Eash, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 3480 N. 675 W., Shipshewana

SERVICES MONDAY, AUG. 9

Melvin R. Voran, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, AUG. 15

Gregory A. Packer, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 143, Bristol

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you