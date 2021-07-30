SERVICES TODAY
Agnes Schertz, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Gladys J. Hershberger, 3:30 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Lydia M. Eash, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 3480 N. 675 W., Shipshewana
SERVICES MONDAY, AUG. 9
Melvin R. Voran, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Gregory A. Packer, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 143, Bristol
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.