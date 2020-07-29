SERVICES TODAY
William Chupp, 9:30 a.m., Aden Chupp residence, 9564 W. 800 N., Nappanee
Leonard Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Kenny Joe Bahr, 1 p.m., Pathway Community Church, Fort Wayne
Elsie Schrock, 2 p.m., LaGrange Missionary Church, 808 N. Detroit St., LaGrange
SERVICES FRIDAY
Mitchell J. Price, 1 p.m., New Life Christian Church & World Outreach, Warsaw
SERVICES SATURDAY
Randell S. Hersberger, 11 a.m., Wellfield Botanic Gardens, Elkhart
Raymond Uribe Lichty, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES AUG. 8
Ryan S. Hoffer, time to be determined, Del-Mar Banquet Hall, Nappanee
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
