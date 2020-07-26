SERVICES TODAY

LaVern Wesley Miller, 10 a.m., Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY  

Leonard Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Kenny Joe Bahr, 1 p.m., Pathway Community Church, Fort Wayne

Elsie Schrock, 2 p.m., LaGrange Missionary Church, 808 N. Detroit St., La Grange

SERVICES AUG. 1

Raymond Uribe Lichty, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES AUG. 8

Ryan S. Hoffer, time to be determined, Del-Mar Banquet Hall, Nappanee

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

