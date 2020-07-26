SERVICES TODAY
LaVern Wesley Miller, 10 a.m., Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Leonard Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Kenny Joe Bahr, 1 p.m., Pathway Community Church, Fort Wayne
Elsie Schrock, 2 p.m., LaGrange Missionary Church, 808 N. Detroit St., La Grange
SERVICES AUG. 1
Raymond Uribe Lichty, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES AUG. 8
Ryan S. Hoffer, time to be determined, Del-Mar Banquet Hall, Nappanee
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
