Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Anna S. Byler, 9:30 a.m., Duane Miller residence, 9625 Hepton Road, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Jeannie Geyer, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Delores Hope Thomas, 10 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, Plano, Texas

James D. Gaeddert, 3 p.m., Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton, Kansas

SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 29

Mattie L. Prchlik, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Funeral Home, South Bend

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 30

Patrick & Sharon Sherck, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, Brownsburg

SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 31

Norman Ross, 2 p.m., Spinal Adjusting Center, Goshen

