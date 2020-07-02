SERVICES TODAY

Kenneth L. Middaugh, noon, Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Gladys M. Hochstedler, 9:30 a.m., Reuben Miller residence, 2855 N. 450 West, LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Anna Shrock, 9:30 a.m., David W. Miller residence, 2030 W. 200 South, LaGrange

Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Dennis R. Smeltzer, 11 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

Donna M. Olston, 11 a.m., Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, Greenfield, Indiana

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

Doris M. Nafziger, 6:30 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 11

Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 23

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 26

Jerry R. Hartsough, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebration of Life Cookout, V.F.W., Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

