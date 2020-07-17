SERVICES TODAY

Lloyd A. Miller, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Donald A. Schaffer, 4 p.m., Tabernacle at Prairie Camp, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Barbara “Jan” Perrin, 10 a.m., graveside at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw

DeRay Steffensen, 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 25

Daniel A. Sharp Sr., 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 26

Jerry R. Hartsough service has been canceled

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

