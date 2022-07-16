SERVICES TODAY
Terry R. Mast, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Donald D. Nofziger, 10:30 a.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen
Carl M. Metzler, 11 a.m., AJ & Alta Metzler Meeting House, Greencroft, Goshen
Shirley W. Holsopple, 2 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Lois Lambright, 3 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Rosa D. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Gary L. Helmuth residence, 431 Plymouth Goshen Trail, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 23
Jeannie Geyer, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Delores Hope Thomas, 10 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, Plano, Texas
James D. Gaeddert, 3 p.m., Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton, Kansas
SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 29
Mattie L. Prchlik, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Funeral Home, South Bend