Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Terry R. Mast, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Donald D. Nofziger, 10:30 a.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

Carl M. Metzler, 11 a.m., AJ & Alta Metzler Meeting House, Greencroft, Goshen

Shirley W. Holsopple, 2 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Lois Lambright, 3 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Rosa D. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Gary L. Helmuth residence, 431 Plymouth Goshen Trail, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 23

Jeannie Geyer, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Delores Hope Thomas, 10 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, Plano, Texas

James D. Gaeddert, 3 p.m., Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton, Kansas

SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 29

Mattie L. Prchlik, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Funeral Home, South Bend

