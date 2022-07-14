Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Ulonda S. Jones, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Roger L. Symensma, 10 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Richard K. Tetreau, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

Janet K. Kauffman, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Yvonne Miller-Sell, 7 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Orla W. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., William Jr. Miller residence, 5795 S. 675 W., Topeka

Joshua A. Schwartz, 10:00 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

Brooks N. Henry, 10:30 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES SATURDAY

Terry R. Mast, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Donald D. Nofziger, 10:30 a.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

Carl M. Metzler, 11 a.m., AJ & Alta Metzler Meeting House, Greencroft, Goshen

Shirley W. Holsopple, 2 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Lois Lambright, 3 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 23

Delores Hope Thomas, 10 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, Plano, Texas

James D. Gaeddert, 3 p.m., Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton, Kansas

