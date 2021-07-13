SERVICES THURSDAY
Ruby E. Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Brick Cemetery, Goshen
Katie A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., David Wengerd residence, 0785 S. 250 W., LaGrange
Carol J. Hampel, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Teresa J. Hardesty, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
David P. Redding, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 23
Larry C. Gill, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 24
Robert J. Morris, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 25
Willard & Maxine Yoder, 2 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
