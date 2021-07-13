FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES THURSDAY

Ruby E. Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Brick Cemetery, Goshen

Katie A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., David Wengerd residence, 0785 S. 250 W., LaGrange

Carol J. Hampel, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Teresa J. Hardesty, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

David P. Redding, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 23

Larry C. Gill, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 24

Robert J. Morris, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 25

Willard & Maxine Yoder, 2 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

