FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Harvey Stutzman, Jr., 9:30 a.m., Harley Bender residence, 7060 W. 100 N., Shipshewana

Fannie M. Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Dorothy Rassi, 12 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Helen Murray Free, 4 p.m., Wellfield Botanical Gardens, Elkhart

Pauline A. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Glen Ezra Mast, 11 a.m., Ligonier Christian Church, 9025 N 860 W, Ligonier

SERVICES THURSDAY

David P. Redding, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JULY 25

Willard & Maxine Yoder, 2 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka

SERVICES July 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

