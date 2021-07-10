FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Barbara Royer, 10 a.m., United Christian School, Nappanee

James Gall, 1 p.m., Hepton Union Church, Nappanee

Adele M. Reichert, 2 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen

Roman E. Hershberger, 4 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

James E. Beck, 6 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Harvey Stutzman, Jr., 9:30 a.m., Harley Bender residence, 7060 W. 100 N., Shipshewana

Fannie M. Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Dorothy Rassi, 12 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Helen Murray Free, 4 p.m., Wellfield Botanical Gardens, Elkhart

SERVICES THURSDAY

David P. Redding, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 25

Willard & Maxine Yoder, 2 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you