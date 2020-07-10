SERVICES TODAY
Randy D. Wilson, 11 a.m., graveside, Sugar Grove Cemetery, Goshen
Florence B. “Beverly” Borkholder, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Douglas R. Plodowski, 2 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Audrey Whitlock, 3:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rev. Billy J. Lamb, 6 p.m., Pentecostal House of Prayer, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Ronald L. Bailey, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., River Oaks Church, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
June Geyer, 4 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Leon P. Hunter (Hluchota), 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 23
Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 26
Jerry R. Hartsough service has been canceled
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
