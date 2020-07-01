SERVICES TODAY
Jack D. Hart, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Anthony G. Hershberger, 8 p.m., Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY
Kenneth L. Middaugh, noon, Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Gladys M. Hochstedler, 9:30 a.m., Reuben Miller residence, 2855 N. 450 W., LaGrange
SERVICES SATURDAY
Destiny J. Peshina, 3:30 p.m., Bethany Christian Middle School gym, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Dennis R. Smeltzer, 11 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
Donna M. Olston, 11 a.m., Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, Greenfield, IN
SERVICES JULY 8
Doris M. Nafziger, 6:30 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 11
Jay C. Rhodes, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 23
Joseph M. Conn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JULY 26
Jerry R. Hartsough, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebration of Life Cookout, V.F.W., Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.