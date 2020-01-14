SERVICES TODAY

Donna J. Duvall, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

David H. Johnson, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Dan Van Lue, 11 a.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES THURSDAY

Vernon L. Campbell, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Irma I. Geaugh, 3 p.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

Marsha L. Lamb, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Jimmy C. Lambdin, 2 p.m., Harp Funeral Home Chapel, Jellico, Tennessee

Ora D. Weirich, 2 p.m., River of Life Community Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Howard L. Good, 2 to 6 p.m., Tri Lakes Community Church, Bristol

SERVICES JAN. 26

Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

