SERVICES TODAY

Norris Grife, following a 2 p.m. remembrance service, Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens, Osceola

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

Glenna M. Kindy, 10:30 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY 

C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

W. Dean Campbell, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

