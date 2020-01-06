SERVICES TODAY
Norris Grife, following a 2 p.m. remembrance service, Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens, Osceola
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Glenna M. Kindy, 10:30 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis
SERVICES SATURDAY
Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
W. Dean Campbell, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES FEB. 1
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
