Glenna M. Kindy, 10:30 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY  

Ivan L. Kuhns, 9:30 a.m., Richard Borkholder residence, 699 Marshall County Line Road, Nappanee

Duane L. Ewell, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

John A. Kirkendall, 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

Phyllis M. Stacker, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis

SERVICES SATURDAY

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

W. Dean Campbell, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Elaine Vail-Mynhier Reed, 1 p.m., Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

Randall J. Inbody, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

