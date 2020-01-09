SERVICES TODAY
Ivan L. Kuhns, 9:30 a.m., Richard Borkholder residence, 699 Marshall County Line Road, Nappanee
Duane L. Ewell, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
John A. Kirkendall, 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola
Phyllis M. Stacker, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis
SERVICES SATURDAY
Johnny E. Flora, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
W. Dean Campbell, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Elaine Vail-Mynhier Reed, 1 p.m., Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Edna E. Borntrager, 4 p.m., Palm Grove Mennonite Church, Sarasota, Florida
Clara M. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Levi Stutzman residence, 14513 CR 38, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Willard D. Miller, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Randall J. Inbody, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES JAN. 19
Howard L. Good, 2 to 6 p.m., Tri Lakes Community Church, Bristol
SERVICES FEB. 1
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.