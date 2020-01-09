SERVICES TODAY

Ivan L. Kuhns, 9:30 a.m., Richard Borkholder residence, 699 Marshall County Line Road, Nappanee

Duane L. Ewell, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

John A. Kirkendall, 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

Phyllis M. Stacker, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Johnny E. Flora, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

W. Dean Campbell, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Elaine Vail-Mynhier Reed, 1 p.m., Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SUNDAY  

Edna E. Borntrager, 4 p.m., Palm Grove Mennonite Church, Sarasota, Florida

Clara M. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Levi Stutzman residence, 14513 CR 38, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY  

Willard D. Miller, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Randall J. Inbody, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES JAN. 19

Howard L. Good, 2 to 6 p.m., Tri Lakes Community Church, Bristol

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you