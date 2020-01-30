SERVICES TODAY
Galen D. Rasler, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Dallas D. Cuthbert, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Colin Riegsecker, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Joanna Graber, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
Carole F. Fiske, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, New Milford, Pennsylvania
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Cheryl Nusbaum, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
John H. Aschliman, 1 p.m., The Meetinghouse, Greencroft, Goshen
Laura C. Stucky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Syracuse
Ida T. (Yoder) Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Mervin Bontrager residence, 5520 W. 100 North, LaGrange
Marlene S. Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Richard Bontrager residence, 2550 W. 350 South, LaGrange
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
