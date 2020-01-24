SERVICES TODAY
John “J.R.” Burkholder, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Jeffery D. Shields, 2 p.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee
Nancy L. Dunithan, 11 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana
SERVICES SUNDAY
Opal Weaver, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia
SERVICES MONDAY
Lloyd E. Bontrager, 10 a.m., The Life Center, Goshen
Floyd H. Clements, Sr., 6 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES TUESDAY
Eleanor Juday, 3 p.m., Haverstock Funeral Home, La Porte
SERVICES FEB. 1
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
