SERVICES TODAY

John “J.R.” Burkholder, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

Jeffery D. Shields, 2 p.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee

Nancy L. Dunithan, 11 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SUNDAY

Opal Weaver, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia

SERVICES MONDAY

Lloyd E. Bontrager, 10 a.m., The Life Center, Goshen

Floyd H. Clements, Sr., 6 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES TUESDAY

Eleanor Juday, 3 p.m., Haverstock Funeral Home, La Porte

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you