SERVICES TODAY
Reese A. Miller, 2 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Indianapolis
Ellsworth D. Risser, 11 a.m., Olive Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Mallory D. Hunter, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Donna J. Duvall, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
David H. Johnson, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Dan Van Lue, 11 a.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES THURSDAY
Vernon L. Campbell, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Jimmy C. Lambdin, 2 p.m., Harp Funeral Home Chapel, Jellico, Tennessee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Howard L. Good, 2-6 p.m., Tri Lakes Community Church, Bristol
SERVICES JAN. 26
Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditorium Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia
SERVICES FEB. 1
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.